A 32-year-old Philadelphia police officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of violating a protection-from-abuse order, the department said.
Ahmad Abuali, a six-year member of the force who most recently was assigned to the 19th Police District in West Philadelphia, was charged with one count of violating the order on Saturday.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Abuali 30 days with intent to dismiss, the department said.
No other details were released about the order or the alleged violation.
Online court records show Abuali was released late Thursday afternoon on his own recognizance and his next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 18.
A spokesperson for the union representing city police officers could not be immediately reached for comment.