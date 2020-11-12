A 39-year-old woman who is nine-months pregnant was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the city’s Kensington section, police said.
Just after 7:30 p.m., police responding to calls about a shooting in the 1800 block of East Atlantic Street found the woman in the first-floor living room of her home bleeding heavily from a single gunshot wound to her abdomen, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. She was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital.
Family members told police she was standing in the front doorway with her husband, who was smoking a cigarette, when they heard one gunshot.
Small said the woman may have been struck by a stray bullet. Detectives were checking nearby surveillance cameras for video evidence.
No one else in the house, including several children, was hurt, Small said.