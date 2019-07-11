The Philadelphia courts have instituted improvements, including preliminary hearings on violations that, for the first time, are held in open court, with the defendant present via video conference. As a result, the trial commissioners who conduct those “probable cause” hearings are releasing far more individuals than in the past. However, no testimony is taken, probable cause for a violation is found in seemingly every case, and the vast majority of detainers remain in place pending trial. Additionally, some Philadelphia judges, rankled by the early release of their probationers, have sent down orders that their detainers are to remain in effect, with or without probable cause.