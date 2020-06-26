A Philadelphia man previously charged in a scheme to sell dynamite to blow up ATMs is now facing additional charges after agents found 30 more sticks of M-1000 homemade dynamite at his house, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.
“The M-1000 dynamite qualifies as a weapon of mass destruction and is capable of causing serious bodily injury, death, and significant property damage,” Shapiro said in a news release.
Talib Crump, 25, was first arrested June 2 after state law enforcement agents, posing as buyers, responded to his Instagram post advertising sticks of dynamite for sale. In talking with the undercover agents, authorities said, Crump left a voicemail saying dynamite was the best way to blow up an ATM to steal the money inside. Crump also said, according to authorities, that on June 1 he blew up multiple ATMs, stealing about $8,500 from one. When he was arrested, agents recovered 12 sticks of dynamite.
A search warrant later led authorities to Crump’s Leiper Street home, described as a five-unit apartment building with families and children, where they found more explosives, including the 30 M-1000 quarter dynamite sticks, and two 30-round extended magazines loaded with 60 live rounds of 9mm ammunition.
He is now facing additional charges including multiple counts of weapons of mass destruction, possessing instruments of a crime, possessing prohibited offensive weapons, and reckless endangerment. Crump’s listed attorney in online court records could not be immediately reached for comment.