Talib Crump, 25, was first arrested June 2 after state law enforcement agents, posing as buyers, responded to his Instagram post advertising sticks of dynamite for sale. In talking with the undercover agents, authorities said, Crump left a voicemail saying dynamite was the best way to blow up an ATM to steal the money inside. Crump also said, according to authorities, that on June 1 he blew up multiple ATMs, stealing about $8,500 from one. When he was arrested, agents recovered 12 sticks of dynamite.