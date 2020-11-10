A 37-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on Roosevelt Boulevard in the city’s Rhawnhurst section Monday night, police said.
The man was pouring gasoline into his car in the 7500 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard just before 7 p.m. when he was struck by a black Acura traveling south, police said. He was transported by medics to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:54 p.m.
The male driver of the Acura then fled on foot and was last seen heading west on Faunce Street, police said.