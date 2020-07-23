A crane collapsed Thursday morning on a house in the city's Roxborough section, a city spokesperson said.
The crane operator suffered a minor injury in the accident, which occurred in the 300 block of Gates Street. No one else was hurt.
The crane was involved in tree removal, which does not require a building permit, said city spokesperson Mike Dunn. The operator was licensed.
The accident was being investigated by the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.