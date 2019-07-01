The student representatives recommended that the board issue guidelines on career preparedness. “The most common issue we heard was that students did not feel prepared for college or career,” they wrote. “We fear that many seniors are graduating in June and entering a world where they have no direction or game plan. A school’s job does not end once grades are submitted or the bell rings. We have a responsibility to give students the ability to seize as many opportunities as possible, and it is apparent that we must do better.”