A school bus crashed into North Philly rowhouses Tuesday morning

A Philadelphia School District bus ended up on a North Philly sidewalk Tuesday and crashed into a set of rowhouses after police said the driver “made contact” with a trailer, losing control of the vehicle.

No children were on the bus as it turned onto the 2600 block of North 17th Street, but police said the 48-year-old driver and her two bus attendants, ages 24 and 32, were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they were listed as stable.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, little information was available about the crash that unfolded shortly after 7 a.m., right as the bus began its route.

Police said the driver was on Huntingdon Street making a right turn onto North 17th Street, when the driver lost control and crashed sideways into three properties on the block, hitting a white Subaru and a red Nissan along the way.

The front of the bus jumped a sidewalk curb and ran onto the front step of a rowhouse, blocking the entrances of two adjacent homes.

Police said that the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections responded to the scene, but that the police department’s Crash Investigation Division would lead the investigation.

The school district said that once the police investigation is complete, “insurance companies will be involved to repair the home and bus.”

The bus was towed from the block by midmorning.