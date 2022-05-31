With temperatures expected to approach 100 Tuesday, Philadelphia School District buildings dismissed early today in a staggering schedule starting at noon.

Tuesday started with teachers reported sweltering classrooms and uncomfortable conditions. Many district classrooms are not air conditioned, and some have windows that don’t open.

Mary Ellen Stevens, a teacher at Middle Years Academy, said her classroom was 81 degrees when she arrived at school, before students reported, with window fans — that she had to purchase herself — blowing. (Later in the morning, Stevens was permitted to take her class to an air-conditioned faculty lounge, she said.)

At the U School, teacher Gianni Gaudino actually has a window air conditioner in his room. But it’s too small to cool the entire room, and conditions were so hot inside that his students huddled around the air conditioner.

A handful of other districts also dismissed early.

Camden schools let students out early. The district — with 16 schools and 2 early childhood centers enrolling about 5,200 in total — has, like Philadelphia, a stock of old buildings, many of which don’t have air conditioning. The district also still has a mask mandate.

In Bristol Township, Franklin D. Roosevelt Middle School and Truman High School dismissed early, also.

Staff writer Melanie Burney contributed to this article.