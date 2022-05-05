In the face of rising gun violence, the Philadelphia School District is beginning periodic weapons screenings in all middle schools and elementary schools with middle grades, effective Monday.

All sixth through eighth graders will be scanned at least once before the end of the school year. Scans will happen with handheld wands or metal detectors, by district safety officers in the presence of at least one school leader, according to a letter sent to families Thursday and obtained by the Inquirer.

“The district understands that this level of screening may feel intrusive and inconvenient,” the letter reads. “The Office of School Safety is committed to implementing this process with transparency and sensitivity towards the various and unique social, developmental and societal factors. School safety personnel will treat every individual fairly and with dignity and respect.”

Before they walk through metal detectors or are scanned by hand, students will have an opportunity to dispose of any “illegal or inappropriate items,” defined as firearms, pellet or BB gun, knives, cutting instruments, brass knuckles, nunchaku, electronic shock devices, mace “and any tool, instrument or object used or intended to be used to inflict serious bodily injury to another.” Students found to have weapons will be detained and referred to city police, the letter said.

The timing of the new middle-school scans and whether the policy will continue indefinitely was not immediately clear, but school board officials on Wednesday appealed to City Council for help with safety measures.

Board member Reginald Streater cited grim statistics — so far this year, 96 people between the ages of 13 and 19 have been shot, and 12 people younger than 18 have been murdered.

“I’m sure you will agree that there is an urgent need to decrease levels of gun violence in the city to keep our children safe wherever they are, but especially as they go to and from school,” Streater told City Council Wednesday.

District high schools already have metal detectors; students at those schools are scanned daily. Some students have raised objections to that policy, saying they feel the scans criminalize them. Kevin Bethel, head of the district’s school safety office, has pledged more training for his officers — part of a general push to make the force, rebranded from “school police,” feel less like law enforcement and more like mentors.

Shakeda Gaines, president of the Philadelphia Home and School Council, was aghast at the news.

“The School District of Philadelphia continues to criminalize our children and wonder why our babies do not want to go into these classrooms,” Gaines said. “This is not OK.”

District officials were not immediately available for comment.