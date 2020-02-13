Students from both schools will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch meals from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on both days, the district said. Students from Clara Barton, at 4600 Rosehill St., can go to Feltonville Intermediate School at 238 E. Wyoming Ave., and students from Sullivan, at 5300 Ditman St., can go to Warren G. Harding Middle School at 2000 Wakeling St.