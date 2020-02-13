Two more Philadelphia schools have joined the number of campuses that have to be closed for asbestos remediation, the district said Wednesday night. The latest schools, Clara Barton Elementary in Feltonville and James J. Sullivan Elementary in Frankford, will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Students from both schools will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch meals from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on both days, the district said. Students from Clara Barton, at 4600 Rosehill St., can go to Feltonville Intermediate School at 238 E. Wyoming Ave., and students from Sullivan, at 5300 Ditman St., can go to Warren G. Harding Middle School at 2000 Wakeling St.
The district said that staff and families will be updated this weekend about the schools for next week.
“The cause for the temporary closing at both schools is due to damaged asbestos that was found during inspections of the buildings. Further inspections and testing will be conducted to ensure the buildings are safe for the re-occupancy of students and staff,” the district said in a news release.
So far in the 2019-20 academic year, seven other schools have been closed because of asbestos concerns.