City and Philadelphia School District officials announced Friday changes to how and where free meals will be distributed to students in district and charter schools. Beginning Monday, meals will no longer be available at parks and recreation sites. Instead, 49 school district sites will be open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon only, and families will be permitted to take three grab-and-go bags per student.
Meals will be available at the following district schools and other facilities on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon.
The full list is below, or here at the City of Philadelphia website:
School Address (Zip)
Baldi Middle School 8801 Verree Rd (19115)
Barry, John Elementary School 5900 Race St (19139)
Barton School 4600 Rosehill St (19120)
Bartram, John High School 2401 S 67th St (19142)
Bethune, Mary McLeod School 3301 Old York Rd (19140)
CAPA (Creative and Performing Arts) 901 S Broad St (19147)
Clemente, Roberto Middle School 122 W Erie Ave (19140)
Comegys, Benjamin B. School 5100 Greenway Ave (19143)
Conwell, Russell Middle School 1849 E Clearfield St (19134)
Cooke, Jay Elementary School 1300 W Louden St (19141)
Cramp, William School 3449 N Mascher St (19140)
De Burgos, J. Elementary School 401 W Lehigh Ave (19133)
Decatur, Stephen School 3500 Academy Rd (19154)
Duckrey, Tanner School 1501 W Diamond St (19121)
Edison, Thomas A. High School 151 W Luzerne St (19140)
Fels, Samuel High School 5500 Langdon St (19124)
Finletter, Thomas K. School 6100 N Front St (19120)
Fitzpatrick, A. L. School 11061 Knights Rd (19154)
Frankford High School 5000 Oxford Ave (19124)
Franklin Learning Center 616 N 15th St (19130)
Franklin, Benjamin School 5737 Rising Sun Ave (19120)
Furness, Horace High School 1900 S 3rd St (19148)
Hackett, Horatio B. School 2161 E York St (19125)
Harding, Warren G. Middle School 2000 Wakeling St (19124)
Hunter, William H. School 2400 N Front St (19133)
Juniata Park Academy 801 E Hunting Park Ave (19124)
Kelly, John B. School 5116 Pulaski Ave (19144)
Kensington CAPA 1901 N Front St (19122)
King, Martin Luther High School 6100 Stenton Ave (19138)
Lawton, Henry W. School 6101 Jackson St (19135)
Lincoln, Abraham High School 3201 Ryan Ave (19136)
Loesche, William H. School 595 Tomlinson Rd (19116)
Marshall, Thurgood School 5120 N 6th St (19120)
Mayfair School 3001 Princeton Ave (19149)
Muñoz Marín, Hon Luis School 3300 N 3rd St (19140)
Northeast High School 1601 Cottman Ave (19111)
One Bright Ray Mansion 3133 Ridge Ave (19132)
Overbrook Educational Center 6722 Lansdowne Ave (19151)
Philadelphia Learning Academy‐South 4300 Westminster Ave (19104)
Rhodes Elementary School 2900 W Clearfield St (19132)
Roosevelt Elementary School 430 E Washington Ln (19144)
Roxborough High School 6498 Ridge Ave (19128)
Sayre, William L. High School 5800 Walnut St (19139)
South Philadelphia High School 2101 S Broad St (19148)
Wagner, Gen. Louis Middle School 1701 Chelten Ave (19126)
Washington, Grover Jr. Middle School 201 E Olney Ave (19120)
Webster, John H. School 3400 Frankford Ave (19134)
West Philadelphia High School 4901 Chestnut St (19139)
Ziegler, William H. School 5935 Saul St (19149)
Charter School locations open on varying days from 9 a.m. to noon. (contact schools or visit their websites for exact days)
School Address (Zip)
Aspira Charter – Stetson 3200 B St (19134)
Aspira Olney Charter High 100 W Duncannon Ave (19120)
Lindley Academy Charter – Birney 900 Lindley Ave (19141)
Mariana Bracetti Academy 1840 Torresdale Ave (19124)
Mastery Charter – Cleveland 3701 N 19th St (19140)
Mastery Charter – Clymer 1201 W Rush St (19133)
Mastery Charter – Gratz High 1798 W Hunting Park Ave (19140)
Mastery Charter – Hardy Williams 5400 Warrington Ave (19143)
Mastery Charter – Harrity 5601 Christian St (19143)
Mastery Charter ‐ Lenfest Campus 35 S 4th St (19106)
Mastery Charter – Mann 5376 W Berks St (19131)
Mastery Charter – Pastorius 5650 Sprague St (19138)
Mastery Charter – Pickett 5700 Wayne Ave (19144)
Mastery Charter ‐ Shoemaker 5301 Media St (19131)
Mastery Charter – Smedley 1790 Bridge St (19124)
Mastery Charter ‐ Thomas Campus 927 Johnston St (19148)
Mastery Charter – Wister 67 E Bringhurst St (19144)
Mastery Prep Elementary Charter 1801 W Pike St (19140)
Philadelphia Montessori Charter 2227 Island Ave (19142)
Richard Allen Prep 2601 S 58th St (19143)
Universal Audenried Charter 3301 Tasker St (19145)
Universal Charter – Bluford 5 720 Media St (19131)
Universal Charter – Daroff 5630 Vine St (19139)
Universal Creighton Charter 5401 Tabor Ave (19120)
PHA Community Center Address (Zip) 2100 S 24th St (19145)
The Philadelphia Housing Authority has six community centers open for “grab-and-go” meals for breakfast and lunch from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon beginning on March 23.
PHA Community Center Address (Zip)
Abbottsford Homes 3226 McMichael Street (19129)
Bartram Village 5404 Gibson Drive (19143)
John F Street Center 1100 Poplar Street (19123)
Raymond Rosen Homes 2301 W. Edgley Street (19121)
Westpark Apartments 300 N. Busti Street (19104)
Wilson Park 2500 Jackson Street (19145)