A 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times died Thursday morning, Philadelphia police said.
The shooting occurred in the city’s Overbook section, on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road, about 11:30 a.m., according to police. The man was taken to Lankenau Medical Center, and pronounced dead at 11:46 a.m.
In a statement, police said that a preliminary investigation indicated the victim was outside recording on social media when another man approached him, started a verbal altercation, and then shot the victim. When police arrived, authorities said, they found the victim lying in the grass, with multiple wounds to the torso.
Police said no one had been arrested and no motive was determined.
Hours later, at 1:42 p.m., a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section led to the death of another young man.
The victim was about 20 years old, police said. He was shot five times on the 3200 block of G Street, according to information provided by police.
The man was taken to Temple University Hospital, and pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m.
Authorities said that no arrests had been made and no weapons were recovered.