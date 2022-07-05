Two police officers were shot Monday night on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art just as the Fourth of July concert had concluded and fireworks got underway.

Thousands of panicked spectators ran as police ordered them off the Parkway. Others close to the stage were directed to take cover there as a search continued for the shooter both on the ground and with the help of searchlight-equipped police helicopters overhead.

Here’s what we know and don’t know.

What happened?

A Philadelphia highway patrol officer suffered a graze wound to the forehead, and an officer assigned to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was grazed in the right shoulder just after 9:47 p.m., Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Both officers were treated at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and released. The highway patrol officer is 36 and has been a member of the Police Department for 14 years; the bomb squad officer is 44, with 16 years of service.

“They’re both in great spirits,” Outlaw said at a news conference around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Where did the shooting occur?

The officers were shot while they stood in front of the Art Museum, in the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street.

What is the status of the search for the shooter?

No arrests have been made. Police are urging anyone with information, including video, to call 215-686-TIPS.

Was the shooting of the officers intentional?

Investigators are still seeking to determine where the shots were fired from, how many were fired, and whether the shots were intentionally fired toward police or if the officers were struck by strays.

“We don’t know if this was ricochet from celebratory gunfire ... whether this was intentional,” Outlaw said.

What did Mayor Jim Kenney say about the shooting?

A visibly “This is a gun country. ... Until Americans decide they want to give up the guns ... we’re going to have this problem.”

What had been going on on the Parkway?

The Wawa Welcome America Party on the Parkway, returning for the first time since COVID-19, included amusements, dozens of food trucks, games of chance, live music and street performers throughout the day. Monday evening featured a concert by Ava Max, Jason Derulo, and Tori Kelly followed by fireworks that filled the sky over the Art Museum.

