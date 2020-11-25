An 8-year-old girl was wounded in the leg by a bullet Tuesday night in the city’s Kensington section, police said.
Around 8 p.m., the girl was walking along Allegheny Avenue with her aunt after they had just exited the Market-Frankford Line when they heard gunshots, police said. The girl was struck in the left thigh by a bullet.
The two ran to the girl’s home in the 3300 block of Gransback Street and the girl was driven by her mother to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.
Investigators were trying to determine where the shooting occurred.