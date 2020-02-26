A man was killed in an ambush shooting Tuesday night while he sat in a vehicle parked in a residential garage in the city’s Manayunk section, police said.
More than 30 shots were fired at the victim, who was found in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai SUV inside the garage of a house in the 300 block of Dupont Street about 8:15 p.m., said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
When police arrived, the garage was full of smoke from the vehicle, Small said. Police found spent shell casings from semiautomatic firearm, likely a rifle, in the street, on the sidewalk, and inside the garage on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The man, who had not been positively identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“It’s clearly an execution-type shooting and homicide,” Small said.
Police were told the man may have just arrived home when he was attacked by one or more assailants who possibly fled in a vehicle.
Investigators were reviewing numerous surveillance cameras in the area for video that could show what happened, Small said.