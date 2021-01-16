A total of seven people — including four teenagers — were wounded in separate multiple shootings, in Logan and in Southwest Philadelphia, on Friday night, police said.
In the first incident, four teenage boys were hospitalized in stable condition after being wounded in the city’s Logan section shortly after 7 p.m., police said.
About an hour later, police reported a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.
The four teens were outside on the 5000 block of North 10th Street when they were shot.
The wounded included: a 14-year-old shot in the hip; a 15-year-old shot in the hip and right arm; a 16-year-old shot in the chest, left foot, and right arm; and another 16-year-old shot in the left thigh. The teens were dropped off by private vehicle at Einstein Medical Center, police said.
In the triple shooting, two men and a woman were wounded shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Trinity Street.
A 40-year-old woman who was shot twice was listed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A 26-year-old man also was in critical condition at the hospital with four gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old man who was shot in the left thigh was reported in stable condition.
Police reported no arrests in either case, and no other details were available.