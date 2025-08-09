A man, 23, was shot and killed late Friday night in Crescentville, Philadelphia police say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed late Friday night in the Crescentville section of the city, Philadelphia police said Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Alcott Street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest, they said, but released no details about what had led to the shooting or other circumstances.

The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center via a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m., police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or submit a tip at 215-686-TIPS.

Recent shootings notwithstanding, Philadelphia’s homicide rate has plummeted to rates not witnessed since the 1960s.

In the first seven months of 2025, 134 homicides were reported in Philadelphia, nearly a 60% decrease from the 319 in 2021.