Seven men were wounded in five separate shootings in the city Tuesday afternoon and evening, police said.
Around 8:40 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot three times while outside in the 1600 block of North Sixth Street in North Philadelphia. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests were immediately reported.
Just after 7:45 p.m., a 57-year-old man in the 5900 block of Spring Street in West Philadelphia was shot in the left arm. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. No arrests were reported.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a 51-year-old man was shot once in the left arm in the area of the 2400 block of North Park Avenue in North Philadelphia. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the right leg at the same location. He reportedly walked into Temple's emergency room and also was listed in stable condition.
Police reported they had suspects in custody and guns were taken into evidence in connection with the shooting. No further information was provided in that case.
Around 6:20 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Eighth Street in Olney, a 22-year-old man was shot in the head and thigh. He was taken by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.
An 18-year-old man who was shot twice in the back at the same location drove himself to Einstein and was listed in stable condition. No arrests were reported in that shooting.
Just before 4:20 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot repeatedly in the 3800 block of Folsom Street in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia. He was taken by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition. There were no arrests reported in that shooting as well.