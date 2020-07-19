A woman was in critical condition Sunday after being shot in the chest by a gunman who was later chased and beaten by as many as a dozen people in Kensington early Saturday.
The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. near the corner of Kensington Avenue and Tioga Street in Kensington, police said.
The woman, 45, had been arguing with the 27-year-old man, when witnesses said he pulled out a handgun and shot her three times in the chest.
The man then tried to run away, but between 10 to 12 people on the street caught him and beat him about the face and head, Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said Sunday. The witnesses then held the man until police officers arrived andrecovered a Beretta .25-caliber handgun from him, Gripp said.
Police found the woman collapsed on the street a few feet away from the scene of the shooting. City Fire Department paramedics took her to the hospital.
Police did not identify the woman and have not released the suspect’s name because he has not yet been formally charged.