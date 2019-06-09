Two people were shot, one fatally, in separate shootings less than an hour apart in Philadelphia on Saturday night, police said.
The first incident occurred around 7:46 p.m. when an unidentified man was shot once in the chest inside an apartment on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue, police said. The victim, 46, was transported by medics to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. There were no arrests and an investigation was continuing.
The second incident occurred around 8:35 p.m. on the 200 block of North Markoe Street when a male was shot in the right forearm and torso, police said. The 44-year-old victim was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. A weapon was not found and no arrests were made, police said.
Police did not disclose a motive for either shooting.