In the third killing, officers responded to the 300 block of North 55th Street in West Philadelphia, where they found multiple shooting victims at 10:44 p.m. A 29-year-old man had been shot in the left side of the chest and later died at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center. In addition, three men who were shot in their legs, ages 30, 22, and 27, were admitted to the same hospital in stable condition, police said.