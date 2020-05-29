Gun violence ricocheted across Philadelphia Thursday night through early Friday morning, killing three men and injuring eight others, including an off-duty city police lieutenant.
Robert Friel, 48, a 28-year veteran in the 3rd Police District, was shot in the leg inside the CVS pharmacy at 10th and Reed Streets at about 6:45 a.m., when he went to assist a fellow officer in dealing with a suicidal man who was known to have weapons, police said. He was in stable condition on Friday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
That shooting capped a night of gunfire in the city. On Thursday at 11:18 p.m., officers responded to 5200 Wayne Ave. in Germantown for a radio call report of a person with a gun and found an unresponsive 37-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a crashed white Dodge. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and died at Temple University Hospital at 11:35 p.m.
Minutes later, at 11:56 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of South Conestoga Street in West Philadelphia, where they found an 18-year-old man in the street unconscious. He had been shot and later died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
In the third killing, officers responded to the 300 block of North 55th Street in West Philadelphia, where they found multiple shooting victims at 10:44 p.m. A 29-year-old man had been shot in the left side of the chest and later died at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center. In addition, three men who were shot in their legs, ages 30, 22, and 27, were admitted to the same hospital in stable condition, police said.
Two male suspects in the quadruple shooting are being sought. One was described as 5′10," stocky, wearing a black sweat suit, hooded sweatshirt, and black mask. The other man was described as 5′7″ to 5′8″, thin, wearing all black with a black hood on his head and a black mask.