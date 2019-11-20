One person was killed and at least five others were wounded in shootings that occurred within a few minutes of each other across the city Tuesday night, police said.
Just before 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of North 17th Street in Nicetown and found a 24-year-old man shot in the chest and a 25-year-old man shot in an arm, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The first victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead. The second was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.
Additionally, a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to a hip was found a few blocks away and was taken by police to Temple, where he also was reported in stable condition.
Small said police found 22 spent shell casings from two firearms at the 17th Street scene. Two or three men apparently were involved in the shooting, which was partially recorded by nearby surveillance cameras.
Just after 8 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot once in the chest in the 5500 block of Regent Street in Kingsessing. He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.
Around the same time, a 20-year-old man was shot in the head in the 6100 block of Castor Avenue in Oxford Circle. Police took him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A gun was recovered from the victim, who was being held at the hospital, police said.
And a few minutes later in the 7100 block of Crittenden Street in East Mount Airy, a 20-year-old man sitting as a passenger in a vehicle was shot in the chest. Police took him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
No arrests were reported except in the Castor Avenue case.