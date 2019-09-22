Nine people were injured in as many shootings throughout Philadelphia in a violent spree that began just before midnight Saturday and continued past dawn on Sunday.
No arrests were made and police said all victims remained hospitalized in either stable or critical condition.
Police provided the following details on each of the shootings:
At 11:21 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old male was shot once in the right leg on the 2400 block of West Gordon Street in North Philadelphia. He was transported to Temple University Hospital.
At 12:25 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was shot twice in the right ankle and once in the left thigh on the 2800 block of West Sedgley Avenue in North Philadelphia. He also was taken to Temple.
At 12:37 a.m., a 20-year-old man was shot once in the head on the 800 block of North 11th Street in North Philadelphia and transported by police to Jefferson University Hospital.
At 2:48 a.m., a 44-year-old man was shot once in the left hand on the 6200 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center.
At 3:21 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot once in the left buttock at D Street and Wyoming Avenue in Feltonville and was transported to Nazareth Hospital.
At 4:21 a.m., an 18-year-old man was shot once in the buttock on the 500 block of South 12th Street in Southwest Center City. He took a Lyft to Jefferson.
At 4:59 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the stomach on the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia. He was taken to Temple.
At 6:22 a.m., a 29-year-old man was shot twice — once in each shoulder — during an attempted robbery on the 5600 block of West Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia. Police transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
And at 9 a.m., a 55-year-old man was shot in the chest during a dispute with a neighbor on the 2200 block of Gerritt Street in Point Breeze. He was taken to Jefferson.