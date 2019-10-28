ATLANTA — By now, folks know Mike Scott serves a vital role in the 76ers’ success.
He’s the team’s gritty reserve power forward and one of its best three-point shooters. Those qualities have helped the Sixers enter Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena with a 2-0 record.
Scott scored 17 points and hit 5 of 6 three-point attempts in Saturday’s 117-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Sixers coach Brett Brown could insert him in the starting lineup when Joel Embiid misses a game because of load management or injury. However, Brown doesn’t do that because he likes what Scott brings off the bench.
“I really do,” Brown said. “I went with him down the stretch [against the Pistons]. He can come in and do some things as a veteran to close out games, defensively and offensively. I like him, and I like the role that he’s in.”
Scott gets a feel for the game while watching from the bench in the early going.
The eighth-year veteran is averaging 11.5 points and shooting 55.6% on three-pointers through two games. Scott also averages 4.5 rebounds, 1 assist and 19.5 minutes.
Scott also likes his role with the Sixers. The 32-year-old has started in just 12 of 438 career games with the Hawks, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers.
“My roles stays the same starting or coming off the bench, you know what I’m saying,” he said. “Be active and make shots. So that’s basically my role, and it’s all good.”