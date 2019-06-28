The controller’s annual report on internal controls, released Wednesday, showed that the city’s finance department made $236 million in errors in its fiscal year 2018 books. That was better than the the prior year’s $924 million, however. And in both years, the bookkeeping mistakes were corrected before the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report was released. The Kenney administration has argued that part of the point of the controller’s review is to catch errors before the report is printed.