Three Philadelphia women were arrested and charged with battery for attacking Spirit Airlines employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday night.
Danaysha Dixon, 22; Keira Ferguson, 21; and Tymaya Wright, 20, were seen on video screaming and throwing large objects at employees before charging behind the counter.
The airline said the passengers “became combative following a delayed flight,” prompting Broward County sheriff’s deputies to respond to Gate G14.
Arrest records say the passengers intentionally struck employees with phones, shoes, water bottles, metal boarding signs, and fast food, and that employees were punched and kicked repeatedly. Wright was also charged with petty theft for allegedly putting an employee’s cell phone in her backpack.
When asked to comment on the incident, the passengers said they were trying to get home to Philadelphia, WPLG-TV in Miami reported.
Spirit said in a statement that three employees suffered minor injuries. The company condemned the violence, and commended the employees for handling the incident professionally.
“We thank our team members for their professionalism and quick actions, and we also thank the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport yesterday,” the statement read. “This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business.”