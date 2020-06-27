Three people were wounded in a triple shooting Friday night in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section, police said.
The shooting happened just before 7:45 in the 2900 block of West Huntingdon Street. An unidentified woman in her early 30s was taken by police to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Police also took a 26-year-old man to Temple with a gunshot wound to his left leg.
A 20-year-old man shot in the left foot was taken by private automobile to Temple. All three were listed in stable condition. Police reported no arrests.