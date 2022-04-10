A teenager was shot 13 times in a West Philadelphia homicide Saturday night, police said.

Authorities said the 18-year-old, who they did not identify, was shot three times in the head, four times in the chest and three times in each leg shortly after 7 p.m. at 60th Street and Clifford Terrace in the city’s Overbrook section. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police said three males involved in the shooting were seen running into a nearby house at 7:15 p.m. Police surrounded the home. At around 9 p.m. they reported that no one had been taken into custody.

A Police Department spokesperson Sunday said he had no updates.