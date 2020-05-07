A 19-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested and faces charges of triggering a fiery crash that killed a Florida truck driver on the Schuylkill Expressway where it traverses Fairmount Park, state police said.
Police said on the Zamir Abdul Johnson-Selby was driving a stolen 2018 Toyota Yaris in the eastbound lanes of the expressway about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when he overshot the Girard Avenue Exit and lost control while tying to back up.
A tractor-trailer hit the Yaris, slammed into the concrete barrier on the right side of the roadway and exploded into flames as the trailer toppled off the highway into Sweet Briar Drive, spilling its cargo of fresh produce, state police said.
The truck driver, a 54-year-old man from Jacksonville, Fla., whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Yaris, in the meantime, spun into the far left lane, injuring Johnson-Selby and his two juvenile female passengers.
Investigators traced the three to Penn Presbyterian Trauma Center and decided to arrest Johnson-Selby. State police the Yaris had been reported stolen in Philadelphia.
State police said Johnson-Selby will be charged with homicide by motor vehicle, driving under the influence. reckless endangerment and related offenses.