One man was killed in a triple shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Target store off City Avenue, Philadelphia police said.
The shooting occurred about 8:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of Monument Road, police said.
A man whose age was not available was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene by medics. A 23-year-old man was shot several times in a shoulder and a 31-year-old man was shot several times in the back. Both were taken by police to Lankenau Medical Center and were listed in stable condition.
No arrests were reported.
The studios of 6ABC are across the street.