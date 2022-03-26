A Philadelphia undercover police officer was injured early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his car, authorities said.

The officer, who was not identified, was hit by flying debris when his unmarked vehicle was hit while he was driving near the 8000 block of West Brunswick Avenue in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia shortly after 2 a.m., authorities said.

The officer drove to 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard, where a police cruiser took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was released from the hospital around 4:15 a.m., hugged by coworkers and family just outside of the emergency room.

A bullet hole was visible on the driver’s side door of the officer’s vehicle.

An investigation continues. No arrests were made.