Organizers estimated 8,000 people took part Sunday in Philadelphia’s portion of the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an annual event held in about 600 communities nationwide that raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association and its research efforts.
According to the event’s website, more then 7,100 individual participants and 830 teams were registered to participate in the two-mile walk, held at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. The fund-raising goal was $1.6 million, with about $1.2 million reported raised by Sunday afternoon, according to the website.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is 30 years old, with the first ones held in 1989, involving nine Alzheimer’s Association chapters that raised a total of $149,000. Last year, more than $90 million in total was raised across the country.
About 5.8 million Americans live with the disease, which damages the brain and causes a gradual loss of memory. The Alzheimer’s Association funds several research projects that aim to find new treatments to stop, slow, and prevent the disease.
