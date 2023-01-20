Philadelphia youth sports coach accused of sexually assaulting minors

A Philadelphia man has been charged with sexually assaulting several minors while coaching youth sports teams in the city, police said Friday.

Timothy Foster, 38, surrendered to Philadelphia police on Thursday on charges including rape, sexual assault and corruption of minors, police said. Foster was a volunteer coach for youth basketball and softball teams for the Port Richmond Tigers Sports Association.

He remained in custody Friday.

The department’s Special Victims Unit began investigating Jan. 9 after a 14-year-old girl said Foster had sexually assaulted her, police said. Two days later, a 13-year-old girl told police Foster had also assaulted her.

Both girls told their parents, who alerted police. The assaults took place in Foster’s home, police said. Foster coached both girls on sports teams, said Capt. James Kearney, of the Special Victims Unit.

Kearney said police suspect there may be more victims and asked that anyone with information call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.