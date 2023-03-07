Laura, a 24-year-old zebra at the Philadelphia Zoo, has died

A 24-year-old zebra who spent most of her life at the Philadelphia Zoo has died, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday.

Laura, a Burchell’s zebra, and her half-sister Susie were born at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas and arrived in Philadelphia a year later in 2000, the zoo said in its announcement on social media.

Laura was among the oldest of her subspecies of Plains zebras in North American zoos. These types of zebras are known to live from 9 to 20 years in the wild, and from 20 to 30 years in human care, the zoo said.

“Her keepers say she was truly a unique zebra, calling her a quiet, old soul,” the zoo said in its statement.

“Laura was content to lead her herd from within, letting the other zebras shine and be their wonderful, dramatic selves. She will be greatly missed by all of us,” the zoo said.

In February, Laura was anesthetized to undergo care for her aging teeth, the zoo said.

“Unfortunately, due to age-related heart disease, severe, generalized arthritis, and a significant hind limb muscle injury she suffered following anesthesia, she passed away,” the zoo said.

“Her age is a testament to the phenomenal care she received from keepers and veterinary staff throughout her long life,” the zoo said.

Laura’s 24-year-old half-sister is still at the Philadelphia Zoo, as are two 5-year-old Grant’s zebras named Laverne and Shirley. They all share a habitat with Tony, a Southern white rhino.

Burchell’s zebras are named after William John Burchell, an English naturalist who explored Africa in the 19th century.