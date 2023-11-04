Philadelphia Veterans Parade 2023: Road closures, parking restrictions, and bus detours

Military colors and U.S. flags will be prominent along city streets on Sunday for the Philadelphia Veterans Parade.

The celebration is to begin at noon at Juniper and Market Streets, where a brigade of more than 250 motorcyclists will start the event. More than 7,000 participants are expected.

The parade will head east on Market Street and ends at Fifth and Market Streets for the Veterans Festival, available to the public from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For folks who prefer watching from the comfort of their couch, 6abc.com will broadcast the parade beginning at noon.

Whether you are planning on attending or would rather not get stuck in traffic, here’s what to know about road closures, no-parking zones, alternative parking, and SEPTA detours:

Road closures

Several streets in Center City will shut down on Sunday.

Closing 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market Street, from Third to Sixth Streets

Closing 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

JFK Boulevard, from 15th to 20th Streets

Closing 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

15th Street, between JFK Boulevard and South Penn Square South Penn Square to Market Street Market Street between South Penn Square and Sixth Street

No-parking zone

The roads listed above will become temporary no-parking zones during the parade. Drivers violating the restriction risk having their cars relocated. If that happens to your vehicle, call the police district of the parking area. To avoid getting courtesy towed, check for alternative parking locations.

SEPTA detours

Between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., bus Routes 2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124, and 125 will be detoured for the parade. Check SEPTA’s System Status, visit septa.org, or follow @SEPTA for updates throughout the day.