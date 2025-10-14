Everything you need to know about the 2025 Philly Bike Ride

The Philly Bike Ride returns for another car-free tour of the city, featuring live entertainment, photo ops, on-street activations, and a celebratory finish for riders, families, and spectators.

“It’s all about fun and bringing the community out to enjoy the streets of Philadelphia,” said Danielle Ruiz, director of partnerships and communications for the event. “It’s not often that the streets are closed downtown and along Kelly Drive, so it’s a unique way to see the city.”

On Saturday, Oct. 18, about 6,000 cyclists will take part in the fourth annual Philly Bike Ride, a 20-mile event that highlights the need for better biking infrastructure and promotes safety for riders of all levels.

“There’s a huge cycling advocacy community in Philadelphia, but I think our ride really brings folks out who aren’t necessarily a part of that community,” Ruiz said. “It also showcases why cycling is so important and how fun it really can be.”

Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross and Visit Philadelphia, the event also benefits the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Here’s everything you need to know about Philadelphia’s largest community and advocacy-driven bike ride — the 2025 Philly Bike Ride.

The fourth annual Philly Bike Ride kicks off at the Philadelphia Art Museum on Saturday, Oct. 18. Read more Courtesy of Philly Bike Ride

How to register for the Philly Bike Ride

Anyone 3 years and older can participate by registering at phillybikeride.com.

Adult pass: $95 (ages 18+) Youth pass: $48 (ages 8-17) College pass: $48 (with valid college ID) Rent & Ride: $120 (ages 8+) (limited) Pass & T-ShT-shirt5 (ages 8+) (sold out) Pass & Jersey: $160 (ages 8+) (sold out) Premium Ride Pass: $200 (First at starting line, VIP lounge, free backpack, food, and more) (limited)

Riders and companions, ages 3 to 7, ride for free. All youth riders need to be accompanied by a parent at all times during the ride.

Information for the Philly Bike Ride can be found at phillybikeride.com.

Start time & route for the Philly Bike Ride

The Philly Bike Ride starts at 7:30 a.m. on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 22nd Streets near Logan Square and finishes at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

The route will loop around Center City, passing City Hall, LOVE Park, Race Street Pier, Penn’s Landing, the Italian Market, and Graduate Hospital before returning to the museum area. Riders will then head along the Schuylkill onto Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill River Trail, ride north to the Falls Bridge, cross onto MLK Drive, and finish back at the Art Museum steps.

Along the journey, riders will experience the city’s iconic attractions, live music, and snacks and samples from partners such as Kate’s Real Food, La Colombe, and others.

What will the weather be like on Saturday?

The National Weather Service and AccuWeather predict a partly sunny Saturday morning with highs near 70.

Finish Festival, New Belgium Beer Garden, and Food Trucks

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the “Finish Festival” will take place at Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum. The celebration will feature live music, retail and merch vendors, a beer garden, and food trucks.

Bike racks and fixtures will be provided for securing bikes during the festival, but bike locks aren’t supplied.

Road closures

On Saturday, Oct. 18, these streets, roads, and bridges in Philadelphia will be closed for the Philly Bike Ride:

Eakins Oval from 3:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ben Franklin Pkwy. from Eakins Oval to 20th St. from 3:30 a.m. to noon. Kelly Drive from Spring Garden St. to 25th St. from 3:30 a.m. noon. Ben Franklin Pkwy. from 20th St. to N. 15th St. from 6:30 a.m. 10 a.m. Arch St. from Ben Franklin Pkwy. to N. 15th St. from 6:30 a.m. 8:45 a.m. N. 15th St. from Arch St. to S. Penn Square from 6:30 a.m. 9 a.m. Penn Square from N. 15th St. to Market St. 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Market St. from Penn Square to 5th St. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. 5th St. from Market St. to Race St. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Race St. from Fifth St. to N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. from Race St. to Christian St. from 6:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Christian St. from N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. to S. 22nd St. form 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. 22nd St. from Christian St. to Ben Franklin Pkwy. from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kelly Drive from 25th St. to Falls Bridge from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Falls Bridge from Kelly Dr. to MLK Dr. from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. MLK Dr. from Falls Bridge to Black Rd. from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parking restrictions

On Saturday, Oct. 18, there will be no parking allowed on these streets:

Ben Franklin Pkwy. from 22nd St. to 16th St. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Logan Square from 18th St. to 19th St. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Arch St. from 16th St. to 15th St. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. N. 15th St. from Arch St. to Market St. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Market St. from Sixth St. to Penn Square from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Penn Square from Market St. to 15th St. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Race St. from Fifth St. to N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Christian St. from N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. to S. 22nd St. from 12:01 a.m. to 11 a.m. 22nd St. from Christian St. to Ben Franklin Pkwy. from 12:01 a.m. to 11 a.m. Art Museum Dr. from Ben Franklin Pkwy. to Pennsylvania Ave. from 12:01 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spring Garden St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Kelly Dr. from 12:01 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here’s The Inquirer’s guide on what to do if you park on a restricted seat and your car is “courtesy towed” by PPA and the Philadelphia Police.

