Kids in Philly call it being “on the band.” In recent years, the city’s juvenile justice system has rapidly expanded its use of GPS-equipped ankle monitors to enforce curfews and house arrest.

Today, Philadelphia is tracking teens’ whereabouts at a scale unmatched in any other U.S. city.

Court officials have billed the ankle monitors as a humane and cost-effective alternative to locking up teens in institutions that are expensive, plagued by abuse scandals, and linked to increased recidivism.

But an Inquirer examination of city and state records, along with interviews of teens, parents, lawyers and others involved in the justice system, found that the city’s GPS monitoring has quietly evolved into an aggressive surveillance program through which location data are turned over to law enforcement agencies without a warrant and used in investigations unrelated to the teens’ juvenile cases. The data sharing is happening amid an unprecedented expansion of monitoring, with little-understood consequences for either the teens or for public safety.

Civil rights and juvenile justice experts told The Inquirer that these practices violate state juvenile court confidentiality rules, as well as constitutional protections against warrantless searches.

“It‘s an excessive invasion of privacy,” said Marsha Levick, chief legal officer of the Juvenile Law Center, particularly for the roughly one-third of teens on GPS who have not been adjudicated delinquent and are presumed innocent. “I don’t think that because kids are on GPS they lose all of their Fourth Amendment and constitutional rights.”

Nicole El, chief of the children and youth justice unit at the Defender Association of Philadelphia, said she is increasingly concerned about both the widespread use of GPS on her clients and how the data are being used. She said GPS monitoring is being used for first-time offenders, teens charged only with nonviolent offenses, and teens who are not competent for court due to serious mental illness.

“It‘s kind of become the default for anyone released from detention,” she said.

Philadelphia court spokesperson Martin O’Rourke said the success of the GPS program is measured “by the youth’s ability to comply with the conditions of probation.” He declined to provide data showing how often teens on GPS monitors have successfully completed supervision.

He also defended the way in which data are shared with law enforcement agencies, saying their procedures comply with all relevant laws and court rules.

The only official document governing how the location data can be shared appears to be a 2020 agreement signed by then-Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia administrative judge Margaret Murphy. That memorandum of understanding, which has not previously been made public, provides for information sharing on Gun Violence Task Force investigations into straw purchases — the purchase of guns on behalf of others. The agreement permits sharing juvenile probation records, including interviews, social media information, and geolocation data.

The information sharing, however, has extended beyond the task force to “multitudes of law enforcement agencies,” according to the most recent annual report from the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania, as Philadelphia’s court system is officially known.

When a carjacking occurs, according to the report, the juvenile probation department’s GPS unit does not wait to be served a warrant, or even for probable cause to show that a monitored teen was involved. Instead, probation officials proactively analyze every teen’s GPS data for proximity to the crime and forward matches to police.

In 2023, officials referred 10 teens for investigation because they had been tracked near carjackings, according to the report.

Juvenile probation officials also share “insight on a youth’s routine and/or behavioral patterns” with law enforcement agencies, according to the report, and can “unarchive a youth’s GPS tracking location after their discharge.” The court responded to 90 requests from agencies seeking intelligence on specific juvenile probationers in 2023, according to the report.

O’Rourke said 2024 data on referrals were not available, and the court does not keep data on how often the requests for GPS information result in charges or convictions.

The court does not disclose to the teens — or their guardians — that their location data can be sent to law enforcement agencies for unrelated criminal investigations.

The Inquirer obtained a copy of the court’s GPS intake form, which includes rules for where the teen can and cannot go, how to request permission for “outside activities,” and instructions for how and how often to charge the monitor. But the form does not mention how the location data are collected and shared.

Dan Loeb, legal coordinator for the nonprofit YEAH Philly, said teens in Philadelphia are generally not apprised in court of the data-sharing practices.

“They certainly don’t agree to it and sign any kind of waiver or consent,” he said.

Officials with Philadelphia’s public defender’s office say they found out only in late 2023 that GPS data were being shared. The defenders filed a motion for contempt against a juvenile probation officer for what it considered an illegal disclosure of location data. Juvenile probation officials responded by disclosing, for the first time, the 2020 agreement with the attorney general.

In January 2024, El sent an email to probation officials citing rules of juvenile court procedure and asking for an end to the “unlawful” practice. She said she never received a response.

The rise of GPS

Amid a nationwide decline in juvenile crime, communities across the country have worked to empty out juvenile institutions over the last several decades, recognizing that locking up kids leads to worse outcomes across just about every measure.

Philadelphia has been part of that shift. The number of kids charged each year fell by more than half since 2009, juvenile court records show. That year, Philadelphia first adopted GPS-based electronic tracking of juveniles.