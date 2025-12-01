6abc’s Annie McCormick is leaving the station, the reporter announces

After 13 years at 6abc, reporter Annie McCormick is leaving the station, she announced on social media. Her last day was Monday, Dec. 1.

“For our viewers, I just wanted to do the job the constitution gave us the right to do in the most fair and respectful way. I am most thankful for the everyday people who have let me into their lives on even their worst days. I’ve learned my greatest life lessons from our viewers,” she said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

“I will continue to tell the public’s stories in a variety of mediums, stay tuned,” she said.

In her announcement, McCormick did not detail what her next career move will be. She said that she was grateful for her time at 6abc and was “looking forward to my next chapter in journalism.”

McCormick and 6abc did not respond to requests for comment.

McCormick joined 6abc in 2012 as a general assignment reporter. She began her journalism career as a White House photo intern during the Clinton administration and went on to work as a photojournalist for several outlets, including the Philadelphia Daily News.

As a television reporter, she worked in Texas, New Mexico, and Harrisburg before returning to Philadelphia. Born and raised in South Jersey, McCormick stayed local to attend Muhlenberg College.

McCormick shared in her post that she is continuing to write her latest book, Restless Ghosts, a historical true-crime story about the 1929 death of two Moorestown, N.J., socialites. It is slated for publication sometime next year.