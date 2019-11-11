Philadelphia police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the robbery and fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old woman in her Fox Chase home last week.
Arthur L. Caesar, of Somerton, was arrested Friday evening, police said Monday, and charged with murder, robbery, and other offenses in the Wednesday fatal stabbing of Jill Millman in her Bergen Street apartment.
Millman was found unresponsive with stab wounds to her back in a second-floor bathroom, police said. She was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m. by medics.
Arthur is being held without bail in county jail awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.