Season-low temperatures are coming to Philly Monday, after a snowy Sunday

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday will end with the coldest temperatures of the season so far, the National Weather Service has forecast, after a snowy weekend.

The day was to start with overnight lows in the high teens and a wind chill that would feel like the low teens, said Paul Fitzsimmons, lead meteorologist with the weather service.

“The roads could still be icy in spots and any slush is going to … freeze,” he said.

Monday’s highs are forecast to stay in the low to mid-30s.

“With wind, it’s going to feel more like the 20s, even at the warmest part of the day,” Fitzsimmons said.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-teens Monday night, which along with a breeze will feel like the mid- to high single digits, he said. In a word: bitter.

Recent weather patterns have kept things cold.

“Basically, we just have a pattern where there’s a persistent upper-level trough over the eastern part of North America, and that’s just a favorable pattern to get reoccurring incursions of this Arctic air,” Fitzsimmons said.

Philadelphia saw less than an inch through Sunday afternoon but was forecast to finish the day with around 2 inches, according to the weather service. Some suburbs saw higher snowfall, with much of Bucks County seeing the highest totals, above 2 inches.

Things won’t be getting better on Tuesday.

In fact, the weather service forecast a Tuesday night low of 9 degrees. The good news: “There won’t be as much wind,” Fitzsimmons said. “So in terms of the actual real feel, it may not be quite as bad Wednesday morning.”