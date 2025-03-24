B-Dawk flies again. Former Eagles player offers scholarships and experiences to single-parent families.

Some people describe Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, 51, who played 13 of his 16 NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, by his on-the-field accomplishments: a nine-time Pro Bowl safety, four-time first-team All-Pro. Others describe the former Eagles legend by his public persona: the fierce, passionate, intense Weapon X.

But to the recipients of Dawkins’ Single Parent Families grants, he is best described as a blessing.

Through his nonprofit, the Impact Foundation, Dawkins created the Single Parent Families program in 2022, annually awarding grants to single parents like Gabrielle Gamble “to provide transformational moments for young people in underserved communities.”

Gamble was one of the latest recipients and used the grant to provide her 14-year-old son, Carter Bey, with mixed martial arts lessons at a West Oak Lane gym, Undisputed MMA. Gamble works long hours at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and while her paycheck is good, as a single parent, it doesn’t always stretch far enough to cover the special programs that would keep Carter engaged during out-of-school hours.

“He’s really a true, nice, positive person to do this for single moms,” Gamble said of Dawkins.

The reason for giving

Branon Gilmore is vice president of Caring People Alliance, a nonprofit that operates three city Boys and Girls Clubs and manages the administration of the Single Parent Families program. To date, the Impact Foundation has committed $160,000 to provide scholarships to 175 young people, ages 5 to 18, from single-parent families.

According to Gilmore, the scholarship program has grown from an initial applicant pool of 50 or 60 people per cycle to almost 500 applicants during the most recent scholarship giveaway last fall.

“When the word got out on social media, it went viral,” Gilmore said.

One reason Dawkins said he gives is because he wants youth to develop the physical and mental fortitude to see past the pain of any tough moment. And that requires being placed in uncomfortable situations and ultimately thriving — something Dawkins believes that meaningful or transformational experiences can provide.

“It is truly transformational,” said Diesha Fowlkes-Price, a grant recipient who used the funds to help pay for a $3,300 educational trip to California for her 12-year-old daughter with autism, Saadiya Price. “It allows a child to see beyond what’s right in front of them and helps them get out of their comfort zone.”

Dawkins has long been recognized for his generosity off the field. In 2009, he received the Byron “Whizzer” White Award, which is given annually to one NFL player who demonstrates a commitment to both community service and his team. While he was an Eagle, Dawkins served as regional spokesperson for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and hosted an annual golf tournament with the Burn Prevention Foundation.

But the Single Parent Families program grew out of one of Dawkins’ informal philanthropic activities. He would provide young athletes with Eagles tickets, but in return, they had to answer a self-reflective question: “Tell me your story. What have you had to overcome and you still remained a leader?”

Dawkins said his goal was to help strengthen young people’s minds, bodies, and spirits. In time, he decided to expand the informal event “on a grander scale.”

Learning to overcome

“The funny thing is, you would think he came from a single-parent household, but that is not the case,” Gilmore said. “But he had friends who came from single-parent families, and he saw how one income had to stretch.”

Dawkins has also had his own adversities. When Dawkins was a rookie in 1996, his personal life was troubled. He drank, often to excess, and his generosity with his signing bonus led to financial difficulties for him. The problems sent him on a devastating spiral.

“I went through it mightily my rookie year,” Dawkins explained in his Hall of Fame speech. “I’ve suffered through suicidal thoughts, and I wasn’t just suffering through suicidal thoughts, I was actually planning the way that I would kill myself so that my wife would get the money.”

Today, Dawkins’ foundation is also focusing on what he calls “cerebral wellness” and teaching both adults and kids how to use pain to see and move past tough situations. Dawkins, now a Christian minister, said his troubles led him to God, and God showed him his purpose.

“If you allow it,” Dawkins said, “pain is a great workout partner.”

He also believes there is a purpose to good times — like this year’s Super Bowl win.

“My hope for the city is people take that same passion of the parade into their workforce and into their different spheres of influence,” Dawkins said. “It is my prayer they don’t leave the winning at the parade.”