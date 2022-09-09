A major renovation project at SEPTA’s Tasker-Morris Station in South Philadelphia will result in a single-lane closure on northbound Broad Street near the station starting Monday, officials said Thursday.

The renovation work and lane closure — affecting a one-block stretch of Broad between Tasker and Morris Streets — will be ongoing until spring 2024, officials said.

The station will remain open for Broad Street Line riders, a SEPTA spokesperson said Thursday night.

“Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur,” PennDot said in a statement Thursday.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the $19.21 million project will make the station fully accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act and will include other improvements.

“The project provides for installation of elevators and accessibility improvements; renovation of existing platforms and the station interior; new signage, lighting and security cameras; and waterproofing improvements,” Busch said in an email.