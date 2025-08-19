Body of man recovered from Schuylkill in Center City
The badly decomposed body was recovered near the Market Street Bridge, police said.
The badly decomposed body of a man was recovered Tuesday evening from the Schuylkill near 30th Street Station, police said.
The body was recovered near the Market Street Bridge by the police Marine Unit and pronounced dead by medics shortly before 6 p.m., said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
The body, which did not have any obvious signs of trauma, was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, Small said.