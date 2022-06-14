A 17-year-old Chick-fil-A worker was shot in the leg during an argument with a delivery driver over food Monday night in the city’s Crescentville section, police said.

Around 8:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the fast-food restaurant at 811 Adams Ave. and found the employee with a gunshot wound near his left knee, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police took the victim to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect was picking up an order through an online food-delivery service and apparently demanded an additional food item that was not part of the order, possibly a milkshake, Small said.

Several other employees were present, Small said. The entire incident was captured on company surveillance video.

The suspect’s name, because he was picking up an actual order, was in the Chick-fil-A’s computer, Small said.

The suspect fired a single shot from a semi-automatic handgun and then fled in a newer-model white Mercedes Benz, Small said. The vehicle’s license plate was captured on the video.