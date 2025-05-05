West Philly 2-year-old hospitalized after shooting himself in stomach

A West Philadelphia toddler has been hospitalized after reportedly shooting himself in the stomach Monday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident reported by 6abc It involves a 2-year-old boy and took place at his home, located on the 5200 block of Delancey Street.

The young boy was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. As of publication time, his status is unknown.

Tips can be called in or texted to the Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

This is a developing story.