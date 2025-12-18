What’s open and closed on Christmas Day in the Philly area: Grocery stores, liquor stores, trash pickup, and more

Christmas Day is Thursday, Dec. 25 this year, and with it comes a wave of closures across the Philadelphia region. If you’re planning last-minute errands or outings, knowing what’s open, and what’s not, will save you time and frustration.

Trash and recycling collection will be impacted, with pickups running one day behind schedule all week.

Advertisement

From city services and grocery stores to pharmacies and big-box retailers, here’s your guide to navigating holiday hours in Philadelphia.

City government offices

❌ City of Philadelphia government offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 25.

Free Library of Philadelphia

❌ The Free Library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 25.

Food sites

✅ / ❌ Holidays may impact hours of operation. Visit phila.gov/food to view specific site schedules and call ahead before visiting.

Trash collection

❌ No trash and recycling collections on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Collections will be picked up one day behind the regular schedule all week. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Grocery stores

❌ Acme will be closed Christmas Day.

❌ Aldi will be closed Christmas Day.

❌ Closed Christmas Day.

❌ Closed Christmas Day.

✅ Open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

❌ Closed Christmas Day.

❌ Closed Christmas Day.

❌ Closed Christmas Day.

❌ Closed Christmas Day.

ShopRite

❌ Closed Christmas Day.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

❌ Closed Christmas Day.

Mail and packages

❌ On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, local post offices will be closed and there will be no regular mail delivery.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS, FedEx, and DHL will be closed Christmas Day. There will be no delivery or pickup services either, except for critical services.

Banks

❌ Most, if not all, banks including TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase Bank, and PNC Bank will be closed on Christmas Day.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate on modified business hours for Christmas Day with most open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call ahead to your local store before visiting or view hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open but hours have not been announced — check your local store at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Shopping malls

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place, the Fashion District, Franklin Mall, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be closed Dec. 25.

Big-box retailers

You won’t be able to shop at these big-box or specialty retailers on Christmas:

Target

❌ Target will be closed Dec. 25.

Walmart

❌ Walmart will be closed Dec. 25.

Home Depot

❌ Home Depot will be closed Dec. 25.

Lowe’s

❌ Lowe’s will be closed Dec. 25.

Costco

❌ Costco will be closed Dec. 25.

IKEA

❌ IKEA will be closed Dec. 25.

Dollar Tree

❌ Dollar Tree will be closed Dec. 25.

Family Dollar

❌ Family Dollar will be closed Dec. 25.

Sam’s Club

❌ Sam’s Club will be closed Dec. 25.