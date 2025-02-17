Firefighters battling large blaze at North Philly church

A large fire erupted Monday night at United Missionary Baptist Church in North Philadelphia.

Shortly after 7:40 p.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department reported that it was involved in a large response at North 25th and West Thompson Streets.

The intersection is the location of the large stone church, and TV helicopter video from NBC10 showed flames engulfing the interior of the structure and smoke pouring from the roof.

Firefighter had six streams of water attacking the fire.

Just before 9:40 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

“For anyone trying to contact our pastor and church officials, please know they are safe and tending to this tragedy. Please say a prayer for our church building,” a church representative posted on Facebook.

The church, which is described on its Facebook page as being located in Brewerytown, is led by the Rev. Chandra I. Williams.