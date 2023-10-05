$73,000 worth of crab was stolen from a truck in North Philadelphia, police say

Someone must be in a crabby mood in North Philadelphia.

Thieves stole around $73,000 worth of crab clusters from a truck on the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a theft around 1:45 a.m. They found 184 cases of crab clusters had been hauled from the back of a tractor-trailer.

The vehicle’s driver was asleep in the front cab, according to police, and hadn’t noticed the theft taking place.

But something was fishy: Several vehicles fled the area upon the officers’ arrival, police said.

It was unclear how the suspects managed to break the metal seal and padlock that secured the cases of crab.

An investigation is underway.