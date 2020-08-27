Two women were killed and a teenager was injured late Wednesday night, authorities said, when they were struck by a speeding car that jumped the curb and sent one woman’s body across the street and through the front door of a vacant rental home.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m., police said, near N. 35th and Mt. Vernon streets in the city’s Mantua section. A 57-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, and a 14-year-old girl were walking back home with food they had picked up at a corner store when they struck.
The women were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said. The girl, who was bruised and cut to on both her feet, was also taken there and placed in stable condition.
The 19-year-old woman who was driving the car stayed on the scene, police said, and was later transported to Penn Presbyterian, where she too was in stable condition.
No arrests had been made as of early Thursday.
By morning, officers had left the scene, but physical signs of the crash’s destruction remained. A gaping hole from the car was left in the side of a home, and an unhinged front door was propped up on a stoop.
Staff Photographers Tom Gralish and Alejandro A. Alvarez contributed to this article.